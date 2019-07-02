Wike’s certificate forgery suit: S/Court grants abridgement of time

Wike’s certificate forgery suit: S/Court grants abridgement of time

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 7:05 pm


Governor Nyesom Wike

The Supreme Court on Tuesday  granted the prayer of Chief Mr Elvis Chinda for abridgement of time in the suit seeking an order disqualifying Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers from contesting the 2019 governorship election in the state.

A five-man panel of Supreme Court Justices led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Muhammad granted the abridgement as filed by Chinda’s lawyer, William Nwobodo, to reply to response by counsel to Gov. Wike, Chief Ferdinand Orbih,SAN.

On March 8, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja  dismissed a pre-election suit brought by Chinda, a PDP member in Rivers.

Chinda alleged that the birthday certificate governor Wike attached to the Form CF001 he submitted to INEC on Nov. 2, 2018, for clearance to participate in the 2019 general election, was forged.

The trial court dismissed the case for being filed out of time.

Dissatisfied, Chinda approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja presided over by Justice Stephen Adah where Wike had in a preliminary objection urged the court to strike out the case for want of jurisdiction.

Gov. Wike also prayed the court not to grant Chinda leave to amend his brief, having wrongly titled the brief: “’In the Federal High court’, instead of writing, `In the Court of Appeal’.

However, Wike approached the Supreme Court, in his motion saying the Appeal court erred in granting the leave sought by Chinda.

Judgment has been reserved for July 19, 2019.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    35 dead, 101 persons injured in Benue tanker explosion, says FRSC
    53 mins ago

    Ethiopia restores mobile internet in capital after 10 days outage
    1 hour ago

    UN to remove Jesus’ birthplace from danger list of heritage sites
    1 hour ago

    Investors lose N94bn on NSE
    1 hour ago

    NSE suspends trading in shares of 11 companies
    1 hour ago

    Kogi, Bayelsa guber poll: INEC to resume distribution of uncollected PVCs
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, others sign new OPEC Charter
    2 hours ago

    Oyo Govt. to Partner with UI

    These Might Interest You...