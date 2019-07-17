Wizkid’s manager, babymama accuses singer of domestic violence

Wizkid’s manager, babymama accuses singer of domestic violence

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 9:28 am


Jada Pollock (Source: IG)

Jada Pollock (Source: IG)

Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid’s manager and the mother of his third child, Jada Pollock has accused him allegedly of domestic violence.

Pollock made the allegations on Wednesday when she announced their split.

She alleged that the singer hit her multiple times during the relationship.

She wrote on Instagram @_jada.p, “From today, Ayo and I will no longer work together. I have been in an abusive relationship with him for years. Covering up for him time and time again and I am tired.

“Wiz continuously puts his hands on me, leaves me with bruises that I cover up from the world, including my friends and family.

“It often feels like we are at war in the same house. I have done all I can to keep this all together but from today, I let go.

“You can support someone as much as you can but at some point, you have to value yourself. I can’t raise my son in this kind of unhealthy environment,” Pollock said.

Wizkid’s relationship with Pollock began on professional terms before the arrival of their child causing rifts between the mothers of his children.

In May 2018, the relationship between the mothers of Wizkid’s second and third children reached an all time low.

They were both caught up in a social media rift after Pollock praised the father of her child for being such an amazing father.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Pollock is an entertainment veteran also known as Jada Styles.

She is the head of her consulting business firm she shared with African football star Didier Drogba.

She is responsible for the branding of many affluent and prominent football players.

The daily star and West London Living once referred to her as a highly acclaimed image guru.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Wild elephant kills man in Nepal
    46 mins ago

    Ondo Gov appoints new Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General
    ‘Lion King’ soundtrack cover art (Source: Disney) 1 hour ago

    Beyoncé features Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi in new ‘Lion King’ album
    2 hours ago

    OML 25: Host communities display, narrate stories of neglect by Shell
    10 hours ago

    Fraud: Court jails ex-Vanguard Chief Accountant, Manager
    11 hours ago

    COZA Pastor: CAN denies knowledge of solidarity visit
    11 hours ago

    S/A reaffirms healthy relations with Nigeria
    12 hours ago

    Reps to constitute 102 standing c’ttees in September

    These Might Interest You...