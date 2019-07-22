Woman, 36, in court for fraud

Related

A 36-year-old woman, Adejumoke Barretto, on Monday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N21.2 million under false pretence from one Omolara Ojosipe.Barretto, who is resident in Mushin area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining by false pretence.The Prosecutor, ASP Peter Nwangwu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in February 2018 at Alaba Street, Mushin, Lagos.Nwangwu said the defendant conspired with others at large to fraudulently obtain N21.2 million from the complainant on the pretext of assisting her to buy a house for her mother.“Barretto converted the money to her own personal use and refused to buy the house for the complainant as promised.“When the complainant did not hear from the defendant, she became worried and decided to give her a call.“All efforts made by Ojosipe to reach the defendant proved abortive,’’ the prosecutor said.Nwangwu said that the complainant reported the case to the police, while the defendant was traced to her apartment.He said the case contravened the provision of Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.Section 314 prescribes 15-year jail term for obtaining under false pretences while Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, if found guilty.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against her.The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Y.O Aje-Afunwa, granted him bail in the sum of N2.5 million with two responsible sureties in like sum.Further hearing in the case was fixed for srpt.