Woman, 73, docked for forging medical reports

Thursday, July 18, 2019 4:32 pm



A 73-year-old woman, Mariam Adeleye, who allegedly forged medical reports to deceive a court, was on Thursday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Adeleye is to face trial on three counts bordering on forgery.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Oladele Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 29, 2016, at No. 1/3 Broad St., Lagos Island.

He alleged that he defendant forged medical reports with reference numbers SUB/2016/12/5336,

SUB/2016/12/5337, SUB/2016/12/5345 and several others dated 29/02/2016 and purportedly signed by an unknown Dr. S.O. Idowu.

He said that the defendant did so in a bid to deceive the court, adding that she tendered the forged documents in evidence before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 86, 365 and 370 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O.O. Olatunji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 14 for substantive hearing.

