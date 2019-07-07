Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing brother to death in Kano

Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing brother to death in Kano

Sunday, July 7, 2019 5:40 pm


Police:

The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested a 19-year-old Woman, Mariya Suleiman, of Badawa Quarters, Kano, for allegedly stabbing her 30-year-old brother, Sani Suleiman, to death.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations’ Officer (PPRO) disclosed this in a statement in Kano on Sunday.

He said the incident occurred on July 6, at about 8 p.m. at Badawa Quarters Kano.

Haruna said that preliminary investigations revealed that Suleiman and the victim had a misunderstanding and in the process, she stabbed him to death.

“The misunderstanding occurred when the victim ordered that the music going on during the marriage ceremony of one of their sisters be stopped which Suleiman resisted in the process,  she used a knife and stabbed him on his neck,” the PPRO said.

He said the victim was rushed to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Hospital Kano, where he was confirmed dead.

Haruna said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President Buhari signs Agreement establishing African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the Opening of the 12th Extra Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government in Niamey Niger Republic on 7th July 2019 17 mins ago

    AfCFTA: Free trade must also be fair trade, says Buhari
    49 mins ago

    Pastor arrested for alleged rape, impregnating 15-year-old girl in Lagos
    From L-R: Mark Suzman Chief Strategy Officer and President Global Policy and Advocacy; Paulin Basinga Country Director and Rodger Voorhies President Global Growth & Opportunity Division, all of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation 1 hour ago

    Gates foundation urges FG, States to up wild polio vaccination
    2 hours ago

    AU Summit: Buhari signs AfCFTA agreement
    2 hours ago

    NAF jets destroy more terrorists’ structures in Borno
    2 hours ago

      “Defend the sanctity of your ancestral lands”- Wole Soyinka, Ooni Ogunwusi tell Nigerian nationals
    6 hours ago

    Economic ‘game-changer’: African leaders launch free-trade zone
    6 hours ago

    FG to resume expansion joints replacement on Lagos bridges

    These Might Interest You...