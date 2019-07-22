Woman faces libel charge over social media activity

Woman faces libel charge over social media activity

Monday, July 22, 2019 4:06 pm


A 37-year-old woman, Adetoun Ogunjobi, on Monday appeared before an Igbosere Magistates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly recording video of a man, portraying him as a destitute on social media without his consent.

Ogunjobi, whose address was not given, is standing trial on a two-count charge of libel and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Steven Molo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in May, 2018 at 11.30 a.m. at Akerele in Surulere, Lagos.

He said that the defendant took photographs and made a video of one Kamal Kashamu and portrayed him as a destitute on social media without the complainant’s consent.

Molo said that the defendant also conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

He said the offences contravened Sections 168 (d) and 259 (a) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Oshin, granted Ogunjobi bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.
She adjourned the case until Aug. 14 for mention.

