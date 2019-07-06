World War ll veteran urges FG to pay his pension

Saturday, July 6, 2019 4:53 pm


A 104-year-old World War ll Veteran of the Nigerian Army,  Adamo Aduku on Saturday urged the Federal Government to pay his pension.
Aduku was one of those conferred with the Chief of Army Staff World War II Veteran Award at the 2019 Army Day Celebration in Lagos.
While speaking to journalists at the event, he lamented that since he was discharged as a Private from the Nigerian Army in 1957 he was yet to receive his pension.
“I joined the Royal West African Frontier Force in 1942 in Markurdi, Benue State. Trained in Laguna and deployed to India during the World War II. I fought at Calacutta.
“I returned to Lagos in 1946 and was of the 4 Brigade Guard Group until I was discharged in that same year.
” I rejoined the Nigerian Army in 1950 in Zaria and was finally discharged in 1957 as a private soldier.
“I’m currently a farmer in Ibejukolo Omala Local Government Area in Kogi State.
“I have not being paid my pension since I was discharged and I’m appealing to the federal government to look into the matter so I can get my pension, ” he said.
Oduku thanked the Nigerian Army for the award.

