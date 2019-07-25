Young man kills father with hoe in Jigawa

Young man kills father with hoe in Jigawa

Thursday, July 25, 2019 5:38 pm


Police:

The Police in Jigawa on Thursday, said a 22-year-old man, Jamilu Harisu, had been arrested for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father, Malam Harisu.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Jinjiri Abdul, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday, that the incident occurred on Monday in Garki Local Government Area of the state.

“On July 22, we received a report around 2 a.m. that one Jamilu Harisu allegedly attacked his 70-year-old father with a hoe.

“On receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene and took the victim to hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, the victim was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

“However, information revealed that the suspect was under the influence of hard drugs when he committed the offence, and presently, the suspect is detained at Garki police station for further investigation,” he said.

Abdul said the suspect would be charged to court after the investigation.

He added that the remains of the deceased had been released to the family for burial.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Hisbah personnel arrest 24 suspects, confiscate 10 cartons of condom
    2 hours ago

    Arewa pastors to CAN: Steer clear of politics, you are not a political party,
    2 hours ago

    Just in: INEC issues Certificate of Return to Sen. Uwajumogu
    2 hours ago

    Reps: Gbajabiamila announces chairpersons of standing committees
    2 hours ago

    Shehu Sani vs Uba Sani: Tribunal sets date for ruling
    3 hours ago

    116 migrants missing off Libyan coast – Navy
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest 9 kidnap, rape suspects in Sokoto
    3 hours ago

    Kidnappers abduct director, kill son in Kaduna

    These Might Interest You...