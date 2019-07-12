Zamfara Guber: Tribunal dismisses petition against election of Gov. Mutawalle

Zamfara Guber: Tribunal dismisses petition against election of Gov. Mutawalle

Friday, July 12, 2019 4:46 pm


Gov. Bello Matawalle:

The Zamfara Governorship Election Tribunal on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Alhaji Zayyanu Salisu of the Action Peoples Party (APP), challenging the election of Gov. Bello Mutawalle of the PDP.

Justice Fatima Zeberu,dismissed the suit, following a prayer by the petitioner’s counsel Mr Obed Agu and Prof. Agbo Madaki.

Zeberu, dismissed the petition after counsel for the INEC and PDP, raised no objections.

The judge dismissed the suit with no: EPT/ZM/GOV/2019.
 Salisu’s petition is challenging INEC’s decision to issue a certificate of return to Mutawalle on the grounds that he (Mutawalle) was not qualified to stand for the election having not “been educated up to the school certificate level or its equivalent,” as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution and the 2010 Electoral Act.

He argued that a report by the Evaluation and Accreditation Division of the Federal Ministry of Education, dated 28 December 2018, had stated that the Trade Certificate relied on by the first respondent as evidence of educational qualification for the election was not a school certificate.

The petitioners, however, prayed that the tribunal declare that Mutawalle was, at the time of the election, not qualified to contest the election held on March 9, for the office of Governor of Zamfara.

They further ask that the tribunal orders the 3rd respondent, INEC, to conduct a fresh election to the office of governor of Zamfara State.

INEC had, on May 27, issued a certificate of return to Mutawalle of PDP in line with the Supreme Court judgment of May 24,, which sacked the initial purported winner, Idris Shehu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Army decorates Adeosun, others with new ranks
    18 mins ago

    Universities staff wants payment of N30b allowance
    18 mins ago

    Primate Okoh tasks government on spate of insecurity
    23 mins ago

    Court dismisses suit seeking to stop confirmation of Tanko Muhammad as CJN
    30 mins ago

    First batch of 529 Kano pilgrims transported to Holy land
    48 mins ago

    Algeria vs. Nigeria: Can Super Eagles soar above high-flying Algeria?
    53 mins ago

    Teenager charged with defiling 4-year-old
    57 mins ago

    UN agencies call for resumption of EU sea migrant rescue missions

    These Might Interest You...