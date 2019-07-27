ZMSG to sponsor 200 indigenes to study medicine, others

Gov. Bello Matawalle has ordered the screening of qualified candidates from Zamfara to select 200 indigenes to be sponsored by the state government to study in and outside Nigeria.

In a release, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Press Affairs to the Governor, in Gusau on Friday, said such persons must have interest to study medicine and other science courses.

According to him, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Lukman Majidadi, has been directed to make announcements to draw the attention of potential candidates and their parents on the commencement of the exercise.

He urged eligible candidates to go to Zamfara State Scholarship Board with their credentials for the screening.

He said the board had so far secured admission slots for more than 30 students in schools in India, Sudan and China to study medical sciences, engineering and other relevant professional courses.

“The Eastern University China has already provided the state indigenes 30 slots while positive response is expected from other universities around the globe.

“Zamfara State Government will offer all the successful candidates 100 per cent sponsorship package while all that will be required from them is their commitment, good behaviour and success.

“This programme will be sustained until the end of the Matawalle administration.

“The governor appeals to parents and guardians in the state to encourage their children to take full advantage of the offer, study and become useful to the society

“He reiterated that his administration will provide a very conducive environment for teaching and learning to state indigenes for the purpose of having a progressive Zamfara State,” Idris said.