12th African Games: Falconets eye gold as Flying Eagles aim for final ticket

12th African Games: Falconets eye gold as Flying Eagles aim for final ticket

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 12:27 am


Falconets

Nigeria’s U-20 female team, Falconets, will be battling for the gold medal of the 12th African Games football tournament, after a commanding 3-0 defeat of their Algerian counterparts in Rabat on Monday.

Cynthia Aku put daylight between Nigeria and Algeria with two goals in the first 25 minutes, scoring the first in the 16th minute of play.

Zainab Olapade made sure of a miserable afternoon for the North Africans with a third on the dot of the referee’s final whistle.

The Falconets will now play the winner of the second semi final between host nation Morocco and Cameroon for the gold medal.

Nigeria’s U-20 boys, Flying Eagles will on Tuesday take on their Malian counterparts in the semi finals of the men’s tournament.

The Flying Eagles drew with Burkina Faso 1-1 and Morocco 2-2 and defeated South Africa 2-1 to reach the last four at this tournament.

To the seven-time African champions, the Malians are kind of familiar customers, after both teams also clashed in the semi finals of this year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic.

The encounter ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time but the Malians triumphed after penalty shootout.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    53 mins ago

    Okagbare disqualified as 2 other Nigerian women advance to 100m final
    1 hour ago

    Klopp plans one-year break after Liverpool stint
    1 hour ago

    Kyari did not influence Oyo-Ita’s investigation – EFCC
    1 hour ago

    Alleged fraud: EFCC arrests Kwara director, interrogates rtd. Naval Officer
    1 hour ago

    Lukaku scores on debut as Inter Milan make flying start
    3 hours ago

    Edo police confirm killing of 2 personnel, abduction of CMD
    3 hours ago

    Farmers protest seizure of tomatoes, others by Customs in Ogun
    3 hours ago

    FG condemns criminal act of 77 Nigerians over alleged fraud in U.S.