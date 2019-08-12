12th AG: Nigeria edge Cameroon on penalties to win gold

12th AG: Nigeria edge Cameroon on penalties to win gold

Friday, August 30, 2019 7:07 am


Nigeria’s U-20 team, Falconets, emerged champions of the women’s football tournament at the 12th African Games in Rabat on Thursday, after a 3-2 penalty shoot-out triumph over their counterparts from Cameroon.

The keenly-contested game between the two teams, who had battled to a 1-1 draw in the group stage match eight days earlier, ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time at the Stade Boubker Aamar outside Rabat.

Penalty shoot-out followed and Falconets, one of only four teams to have featured in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since the competition started 17 years ago, triumphed.

The victory was the first gold for the Falconets at the African Games in 12 years, having not qualified for the 10th edition in Mozambique in 2011, and finishing outside the medals’ range in Brazzaville four years ago.

It was also a fitting accomplishment to bid farewell to the first captain of the Falconets team, Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine, whose remains were committed to mother earth in Lagos, also on Thursday.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    36 mins ago

    Troops foil terrorists IED ambush party, neutralise some in Borno
    58 mins ago

    Oil theft: Nigeria loses 22m barrels in 6 months – Gov Obaseki
    1 hour ago

    MTN targets over 36m unbanked customers with MoMo service
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria’s Helen Joseph boosts boxing record with win over Hungary’s Horgasx
    2 hours ago

    Masari to visit bandits’ hideout for dialogue
    2 hours ago

    N/Delta govs to meet Buhari over NDDC appointments
    3 hours ago

    Masari urges parents to stop children from banditry
    3 hours ago

    Kaduna govt meets contractors on N4.6bn schools projects