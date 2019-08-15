15 ships discharging petroleum products, others in Lagos – NPA

Friday, August 16, 2019 11:58 am


NPA Building

 

No fewer than 16 ships are presently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four of the 15 vessels were discharging petrol while one other vessels were discharging diesel.
NPA explained that other 10 ships were discharging buckwheat, vehicles, steel products, bulk salt, frozen fish, container, empty containers, butane and general cargo.
It said that a total of 22 ships expected at Lagos Ports between Aug. 16 and Aug. 30.
The Authority said that the expected 22 ships would sail in with general cargo, bulk salt, buckwheat, bulk sugar, diesel, general cargo and container.
NPA further said that 15 ships were waiting to berth with petrol, aviation fuel, general cargo and containers

