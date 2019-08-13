2019/2020 NPFL: MFM set to unveil new coach

The Board of Lagos-based Mounting of Fire Ministry (MFM) FC is on the verge of announcing a replacement for its former Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Ilechukwu, who managed the premier league team for 13 years has recently been pouched and unveiled as manager on a three-year deal by Heartlands FC of Owerri.

A source in the club said told NAN that Temitope Bolus, former Coach of Giwa FC of Jos remained a strong favourite for the job.

The source also said Bolus, a former assistant to Imama Amakpakabo in Rangers International FC of Enugu, was considered to have capacity to carry on with the legacy Ilechukwu had left behind.

“Bolus is a good coach and I think he is the right man to take over from Ilechukwu. The technical crew of the club knows what is best for the club and is prepared to act accordingly.

“By the time the club announces the new coach, Bolus will surely get the nod’’, the source said.

Also, Olawale Quadri, the club’s Media Officer said the club would not allow a vacuum to be created by the departure of its longest serving coach.

“The board is working round the clock to re-position the club. We are not leaving any stone unturned as we have a legacy of good football artistry and we will continue in that fashion,’’ he said.

The League Management Company (LMC) recently announced Sept. 22 as the commencement for the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) 2019/2020 season.