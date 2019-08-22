2019 AFCON aftermath: Tunisia part company with coach Giresse

Thursday, August 22, 2019 7:13 am


Tunisian national football team

Alain Giresse has left his job as coach of Tunisia, after nine months and having guided them to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in July.

The former France international’s departure was announced by the Tunisian Football Federation on Wednesday, who said in a brief statement that it was a mutual decision.

Giresse was appointed in December and helped them reach the last four in Egypt in spite of winning just one match at the tournament outside of a penalty shootout.

They drew their three group games and needed a shootout to get past Ghana in the last 16 before beating Madagascar 3-0 in their quarter-final game.

They lost to Senegal in the semi-finals after extra time and were also defeated by Nigeria in the third-place playoff.

It was the fifth time the Frenchman has coached a country at the AFCON after he led Gabon (2010), Mali (2012), Senegal (2015) and Mali again two years ago.

The 67-year-old has also coached at club level in Morocco, after two spells with Toulouse and a brief tenure in charge at Paris St Germain (PSG)

Giresse’s departure means 13 of the 24 coaches from last month’s tournament have left their jobs.

