2020 Guber: PDP Chieftain reveals what the party must do to win Edo

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Madona lgbinoba, has again warned the national leadership of the party of the need to conduct state Congress to usher in a new exco if it hopes to win the state in the 2020 governorship election.

She said the call was sequel to the expiration of the Chief Dan Orbih-led executive.

lgbinoba who is an executive member of the party in Ikpoba-Okha local government chapter of the party, insisted that early conduct of the state Congress will enable the party to resolve all the likely grievances that may arise from it, before the governorship primary election.

“A state congress for March or April 2020 will certainly keep the party in perpetual opposition as there will not be sufficient time to resolve whatever grievances may arise from the congress, let alone that which may arise from the governorship primaries.

“Waiting till March 2020 will again be counter-productive to the party’s desire and aspirations to win Edo state,” she said.

She noted that for the party to reclaim the state in the 2020 governorship election, the national, zonal and state leaderships of the party must ensure that the congress is conducted before the end of 2019.

The PDP chieftain who expressed confidence that the party will win the gubernatorial election, noted that the feat can only be achieved if the needful is done by the national leadership of the party by ensuring that the state Congress is conducted on time.

She said failure to do that which is right and appropriate will again be tantamount to losing the state to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“Both the national, zonal and state leadership of the party should join hands together to do the right thing. Not doing the right thing will make the party fail again in the next governorship election.

“The only way out, for me is for the leaders to conduct Congress early enough probably by October or November, this year,” she said.

lgbinoba who noted that members of the party at the grassroot have started indicating interest to vie for various positions in the party’s executives.

But in a swift reaction, another chieftain of the party, Michael Obasuyi, urged the members to maintain peace and shun anything capable of dividing the party.

He cautioned against unfounded speculations from any quarter regarding tenure elongation.