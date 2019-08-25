25 escape death in Anambra auto crashes – FRSC

No fewer than 25 passengers including four children on Sunday narrowly escaped death in two separate auto crashes that occurred in Awka and Onitsha, Anambra.

Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who confirmed the incidents, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that eight persons, however, sustained injuries.

Kumapayi said the Onitsha accident involved two vehicles, a Toyota Lexus car with registration number ABH 178 RC and Toyota Corolla car with registration number FST 555 AJ.

According to him, seven persons including four children were involved in the Onitsha accident, which occurred on the Niger Bridge at about 1:40p.m.

“The Lexus car lost control after trying to overtake a trailer, spin and hit the second vehicle on the Niger Bridge, but thankfully, no life was lost,” he said.

He added that personnel of the corps responded to the distress call within eight minutes and were able to control traffic on the bridge.

The official said the Awka auto crash was reported at 12:01 p.m. same day at Kwata junction along Awka – Onitsha expressway.

According to him, the lone accident involving 18 passengers in a Toyota black bus with registration number JJT 304 XG was caused by speeding.

He explained that the commercial bus heading to Awka from Onitsha lost control and rammed into the drainage along the expressway, resulting in multiple serious injuries by eight passengers in the vehicle.

Kumapayi, who advised motorists against speeding, said all affected vehicles had been removed from the scene of accident to ensure free flow of traffic.