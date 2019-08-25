25 Ways You Can Avoid Police Trouble in Nigeria

Are you a visitor to Nigeria? Or you have been away for long and after making it big, you wish to come and settle back home. Or you are resident in the country permanently. The truth is that, no individual likes to be in trouble with the cops.

Below are 24 tips that can help you:

*{FROM “INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE’S CRIME PREVENTION UNIT}*.

*It is so EASY TO STAY OUT OF TROUBLE, BUT DIFFICULT to COME OUT OF IT. The following are easy tips to stay out of trouble:*

*1. Do not offer lift to anybody at night for any reason whatsoever. You may be fallen into a trap.*

*2. If you were robbed and any of your property is taken away by the robbers, you should report the incidence within minutes, because if the robbers are caught and your property is found with them, without your report at The Police Station recorded, you will be deemed to be part of the robbers and may be charged and prosecuted as an Accomplice!*

*3. Do not buy used phones or laptops, except you are buying from a known friend and you have ascertained that he was the previous User, as it could be a product of theft, armed robbery or kidnapping, if so and you are arrested, you will be dealing with a case of armed robbery or kidnapping. Also do not buy vehicles from vendors, until you check the registration details at the National Vehicles Registration Database to know the actual owners, or you ascertain that the Customs Papers are genuine, it could be stolen, robbed vehicles or a product of a kidnapping operation.*

*4. Do not leave Credit Alerts on your phone. Delete them immediately, it could make a target of kidnapping in some circumstances or an easy way for fraudstars to empty your account.*

*5. Do not disclose your location online, it could make you an easy targets for assailants.*

*6. Do not give anybody, no matter how close, your phone or sim to make calls or allow people to put their sims in your phone to make calls, instead offer them airtime or your battery. If the person is wanted for a crime, you could be a soft target for the Police to get to the person.*

*7. Do not respond to strange persons, telling you about NNPC Contract, PHCN Contract, or errors in your accounts, they are fraudsters.*

*8. Do not ever stay in the midst of a mob, if any body dies from the mob action and you are apprehended at the scene, you will become a Murder Suspect!*

*9. Always watch your rear through your side or inner mirror while driving to ascertain if you are being trailed, if yes, drive to the nearest Police Station.*

*10. When flagged down by security agencies,, be calm, polite and communicate with them in good English. It helps. If at night put on your inner lights before you approach them, it shows you have nothing to hide.*

*11. Do not allow anybody to use your account or email for a third party transaction and do not transfer money for people indiscriminately, because you could be a soft target for the Police to get to the Person.*

*12. Do not use ATMs at remote places at night, you could be robbed or kidnapped.*

*13. Do not use an ATM Machine that shows Microsoft Error or any other error covering the screen, it may have been programmed by Yahoo Boys to siphon your money.*

*14. Do not give testimonies in church or at an occasion with details of you making money or acquiring priced assets, you may acquire a kidnapping value, the Church is a mixed crowd and venue of an event is not a safe place.*

*15. Keep details of your financial dealings away from your domestic staff and security details.*

*16. If you have Security Details, be careful what you say or do in their presence, they are also with you to spy on you.*

*17. If you worked in a Government Establishment or Multinational, be careful what you relate to your colleagues, Government may have spies in every Government Body and Major Company in Nigeria.*

*18. Be careful what you say on the phone, write on text and social media messages, every conversation is being monitored!*

*19. Always keep your outside light on and the light inside off at home when sleeping. It confuses robbers and other assailants.*

*20. Be careful what you communicate on Messenger, WhatsApp, or phone calls. They could easily be used as evidence against you by the Law Enforcement Agent. If wanted to make a classified communication, do it by WhatsApp calls. It cannot be recorded as it is an encrypted, end to end communication.*

*22. Read documents very well before you sign.You are bound by what you sign. Do not allow any police man, investigating officer or security agent to force you make any statements. Insist on seeing your Lawyer. By the New Law -ACJL, they will oblige you, never make a statement for any reason that will implicate you as you could be on your way to jail.*

*23. Having exotic dogs like Alsatians, Rotweilers, etc, not local dogs easily wades off criminals and alert you on the communication Assailants.*

*24. Always have enough credit on your phone before sleeping, never sleep without airtime on your phone and you must have the Police Control Room Number of your state and call first to be sure, that number can save your life and I tell you it works like magic.*

25. *Effective Use of the Nigeria Police Control Rooms:–*

a. You introduce yourself and explain your situation very briefly, which you must make look like a real emergency!

b.You must create by your call an urgency, that requires a swift and instant intervention of a Police Patrol Team and I assure you the Police will respond immediately, as there are punitive measures against not doing so, especially when something goes wrong.

c. Ensure that you give a vivid description of your address and be patient with the Control Room Operators, ensuring that you follow up on them with subsequent calls!

d. *The following are the Nigeria POLICE CONTROL ROOM NUMBERS in EACH STATE of the FEDERATION:–.*

S/No. State Command Police Control Phone Numbers:

1 ABIA 08035415408 08079210003 08079210004 08079210005

2 ADAMAWA 08089671313

3 AKWA IBOM 08039213071 08020913810

4 ANAMBRA 07039194332 08024922772 08075390511 08182951257

5 BAUCHI 08151849417 08127162434 08084763669 08073794920

6 BAYELSA 07034578208

7 BENUE 08066006475 08053039936 07075390677

8 BORNO 08068075581 08036071667 08123823322

9 CROSS RIVER 08133568456 07053355415

*10 DELTA 08036684974*

11 EBONYI 07064515001 08125273721 08084704673

12 EDO 08037646272 08077773721 08067551618

13 EKITI 08062335577 07089310359

14 ENUGU 08032003702 08075390883 08086671202

*15 FCT ABUJA 07057337653 08061581938 08032003913*

16 GOMBE 08150567771 08151855014

17 IMO 08034773600 08037037283

18 JIGAWA 08075391069 07089846285 08123821598

19 KADUNA 08123822284

20 KANO 08032419754 08123821575 064977004 064977005

21 KATSINA 08075391255 08075391250

22 KEBBI 08038797644 08075391307

23 KOGI 08075391335 07038329084

24 KWARA 07032069501 08125275046