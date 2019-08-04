4 teenagers docked for allegedly belonging to unlawful society

Four teenagers were on Friday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society and terrorising their neighbourhood.

The defendants, Moshood Samad, Sikiru Rasaq, and Amzat Yahaya – all aged 19 – and 18-year-old Taiwo Amzat, were charged with conspiracy, membership of unlawful society and breach of the peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at 11.30p.m. on July 27, at Ijora area of Lagos.

Perezi alleged that defendants were members of an unlawful society known as “Eiye” confraternity.

He said that the defendants were arrested while chanting war songs and disturbing the peace of the community.

“My lord, they were having a meeting and set up a bonfire on the road, where they were singing and disturbing the area.

“The residents of Ijora are the ones who reported the situation at a police station, which led to their raid and consequent arrest.

“Some of them, however, escaped during the raid,” he said.

Perezi said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 42 (a) and 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42 (a) stipulates a three-year jail term for membership of an unlawful society.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Mogaji ordered that one of the sureties must be a clergyman or community leader.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 4 for mention.