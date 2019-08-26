4,943 Edo Indigenes Repatraitrated From Libya in 3 Years

4,943 Edo Indigenes Repatraitrated From Libya in 3 Years

Monday, August 26, 2019 7:12 pm


Edo state has over 50 per cent  cases of human trafficking, making it the highest affected state in the federation.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof.(Mrs.) Yinka Omorogbe, disclosed this Monday during a press briefing in Benin.

According to her, a total of 4,943 returnees, made up of 3,329 males, 1,400 females and 214 children, were repatraitrated to the State.

She further disclosed that majority of those trafficked are from Uhumwode, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas, all in Edo South senatorial district.

Omorogbe, who is also  Chairperson, Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking (ETAHT), also disclosed that over N300 milllion was spent between 2017 and 2019 to pay stipends and loans​ to indigenes of the State who were repatraitrated from Libya.

The Commissioner who said some returnees received as much as N700,000 each, added that each of the returnee also received the sum of N60,000 from the state government as well as cash from the International Organization of Migration (IOM).

While commending the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), for adopting the state government towards fighting irregular migration, Omorogbo disclosed that the agency is currently handling 12 cases in court, buy that nobody has been convicted.

She described the achievements recorded by the task force so far as one of the landmarks of the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.


Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Ibadan High Chiefs Felicitate with Olubadan at 91
    53 mins ago

    Payment of new minimum wage begins September: Labour chief
    59 mins ago

    Police arrest pastor over alleged rape in Oyo
    1 hour ago

    Police comb Enugu forests in search of kidnapped Perm Sec
    1 hour ago

    NYSC arrests 10 fake corps members
    1 hour ago

    Makinde Swears in Fakorede, Two Others as Commissioners
    1 hour ago

    In pictures: Artist Femi Coker presents Soyinka with a long anthology
    2 hours ago

    Methodist Prelate urges Nigerians to pray for unity