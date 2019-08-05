5 Redeemed Pastors Kidnapped By Gunmen

5 Redeemed Pastors Kidnapped By Gunmen

Friday, August 2, 2019 3:38 pm


Pastor E.A Adeboye

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has intensified prayers over five of its pastors kidnapped on Friday by gunmen while on their way to the church’s pre-ministers’ conference at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, RCCG’s General Overseer, was said to have announced the abduction while preaching at the pre-conference ministers’ meeting heralding the annual Holy Ghost Convention on Friday.

They victims were said to have been kidnapped at Ijebu-Ode area.

A source from the church said the pastors were coming from Ondo State to the convention when they were abducted.

