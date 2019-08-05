5 Redeemed Pastors Kidnapped By Gunmen

The Redeemed Christian Church of God has intensified prayers over five of its pastors kidnapped on Friday by gunmen while on their way to the church’s pre-ministers’ conference at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, RCCG’s General Overseer, was said to have announced the abduction while preaching at the pre-conference ministers’ meeting heralding the annual Holy Ghost Convention on Friday.

They victims were said to have been kidnapped at Ijebu-Ode area.

A source from the church said the pastors were coming from Ondo State to the convention when they were abducted.