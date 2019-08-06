6 men appear in court for alleged membership of secret cult

Thursday, August 22, 2019 2:16 pm


Justice

The police, on Thursday, charged six persons before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged membership of a secret cult called ‘One million boys confraternity’i.

The defendants are Shago Safiu, 20; Bala Garba, 21; Muyideen Akinwunmi, 20; Jamiu Sodiq, 25; Bayo Poopola, 19 and Adelani Aderigbe, 24.

They reside at different areas of Agege, Lagos and are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendants and others, still at large, committed the offences on Aug. 9 at about 9 p.m. at Isokoko, Agege area of Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendants and their accomplices conspired to belong to a secret cult called ‘One million boys’ Confraternity’.

He said that an Inspector of Police, Modupe Ojo, attached to Isokoko Police Station, Agege, brought the defendants to the Anti-Cultism Unit, Gbagada in August.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were arrested followng a raid within the jurisdiction carried out by the station’s DPO, Supol Edmun Afaimu and his team.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 42(a) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
In her ruling, the magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted each of the defendants, N50, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

