Abiodun tasks traditional rulers on security

…As Chieftaincy Review Committee submits Report

Traditional rulers in Ogun State have been tasked to ensure peace and security to guarantee the safety of lives and property of people in their respective domains.

The State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, handed down the advice while receiving the report of the Chieftaincy Review Committee set up by his government to look into issues surrounding the traditional institution said as natural rulers, they were closer to the people and know the goings on in their areas.

“We know what your roles in the society. You are not politicians. You know those in yours domains. Please ensure peace and security in your domains”, Governor Abiodun pleaded.

He disclosed that the Chieftaincy disputes were becoming a security challenge that threatened peace in the State, saying that he was confidence that the Committee had done its best in finding solutions to these lingering issues.

The Governor commended the Committee for working assidously towards arriving at workable recommendations. He assured the committee that government would study, review and come up with appropriate policy decisions that would help reposition and strengthen the traditional institution.

Prince Abiodun noted that the State government with the help of the Federal government, in recent times, has been able to contain insecurity, particularly kidnapping, saying that traditional institution would be involved in the new State Security Trust Fund scheduled for relaunch very soon.

Speaking at occasion, the Chairman of the Committee and the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, regretted that the prestige of the traditional institution had over years nosedived as it gradually lost respect due to political interference.

“It is absurd to see traditional rulers in political robes. As natural rulers, they are to see all the people as their children, irrespective of political affiliations”, he said.

He called on politicians to be wary of how they treat traditional rulers as their involvement in traditional matters was gradually weakening the institution and rendering it ineffectual.

He chided the immediate past administration for upgrading Baales to Obas without following due process, saying that the committee has recommended that most of them revert back to their old status as Baales and that going forward proper procedures should be followed if they are to be upgraded.

” Baales are minor Chiefs. Their upgrade should be recommended by their appointive authorities who are first class obas.

“Some coronents Obas were upgraded without their prescribed authorities’ knowledge and we have recommended that they remain Baales. If they are to be upgraded, the requirements should be followed”, Oba Olugbenle concluded.