Achuba’s disclosures: Kogi PDP wants EFCC to investigate Gov. Bello

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to beam it’s light on Kogi State to unravel the monumental fraud and maladministin going on under Governor Yahaya Bello.

The PDP in a statement signed by Bode Ogunmola, its spokesman says the PDP right from the day the coronated APC administration was sworn in, has had to shout at roof top, has never ceased to say that corruption walks streets of Kogi State naked.

The PDP added that ione of the principal actors of the administration, Deputy Governor Simon Achuba, has finally opened up on the monumental sleaze and state sponsored insecurity associated with the Bello, administration.

The PDP says its accusation of APC inept administration, that could not begin and commission a single project in the last three years, is a manifestation of the rape of the state’s account by few officials in the administration.

The opposition party alleged that aside the erection of private residences in choice areas of Abuja, Lagos, Okene, Lokoja and building of filling stations, the story of Kogi in the last few years under the Gov. Bello’s administration is one of wanton stealing and corruption by the APC cabals.

Ogunmola urged all the nations anti graft agencies, to help track the pilfering of the peoples wealth that is lying down in private account, lamented that President Mohammadu Buhari’s APC led administration folded its hands only to watch how Kogi State Commonwealth was stolen.

It will be recalled that the Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba who had been in a running battle with his boss over unpaid salaries, had in a trending video accused Gov. Bello of corruption and state terrorism, urging law enforcement agents to rescue the state from his brigandage.