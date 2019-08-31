Akinlade raises alarm over fake instagram account

Akinlade raises alarm over fake instagram account

Saturday, August 31, 2019 11:53 pm


Adekunle Akinlade: Ogun governorship candidate of APM

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade, has raised an alarm over a fake Instagram account opened in his name.

Akinlade, in a statement signed by his media aide, Azeez Adelani, in Abeokuta on Saturday said his boss was inundated with calls from his supporters, calling his attention to the new social media page opened in his name with his photograph, offering cash aid.

Meanwhile, Akinlade had earlier complained of a similar scenario in the past during the electioneering period.

The statement read “Our attention has been drawn to a fraudulent pseudo account on Social Media (Instagram) with intent to defraud the unsuspecting general public by using Hon. Adekunle Akinlade’s details and pictures.

“This account is neither associated with the Ogun State Allied Peoples Movement governorship candidate, Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade nor is he aware of the intent.

“This is nothing but fraud orchestrated by some unscrupulous internet fraudsters to smear Triple A’s name and enrich themselves illegally by defrauding the unsuspecting public.

“Therefore, we urge members of the public to beware of this scam and not to fall for their cheap and deceptive fraudulent aim.

“We hereby call on security agencies to kindly do the needful, having lodged complaints of such in the past.”

