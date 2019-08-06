Akinsanya, New Oyo NSCDC Commandant Resumes

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The authority of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has posted Mr Iskilu Akinsanya to head Oyo State command of the organization.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Oluwole Olusegun, Akinsanya, the new commandant, who took over from Dr John Adewoye, who has been redeployed to Zone ‘F’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State resumed on Tuesday August 6, 2019.

The new commandant had earlier served in Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, before his deployment to Oyo state command.

Meanwhile, the new commandant has enjoined officers and men of the command to put in more effort towards protecting lives and property in the state.

He urged them to collaborate and cooperate with other security agencies in the state in order to make Oyo state peaceful as it used to be.

Akinsanya also called on the state government and well-meaning citizens in the state to join hands with the NSCDC in getting rid of criminals, vandals and economic saboteurs from the state.