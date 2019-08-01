Aliko Dangote redeems financial pledge to Super Eagles

Aliko Dangote redeems financial pledge to Super Eagles

Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:23 pm


L-R: Super Eagles International, John Ogu, Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Olakunle Alake; Super Eagles Equipment Manager Chidi Ngoka and Super Eagles Team Administrator, Dayo Achor Enebi

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote on Wednesday redeemed his financial pledge to the Super Eagles in his Ikoyi office in Lagos.

Represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake, Dangote promised to continue his support to the development of sport in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) team in attendance during the presentation of cheque are: Super Eagles Equipment Manager Chidi Ngoka, Super Eagles Team Administrator, Dayo Achor Enebi and Super Eagles International, John Ogu.

Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) revealed during the just concluded African Cup of Nations that the Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote promised $50,000 for every goal scored during their Semi-Final match against Algeria while Femi Otedola promised to pay $25,000 per goal for the same match.

