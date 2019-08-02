Alleged fraud: ICPC seals country home of federal lawmaker

Alleged fraud: ICPC seals country home of federal lawmaker

Friday, August 2, 2019 10:56 am


Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, ICPC Chairman


The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Enugu State says it has sealed the premises of a federal lawmaker from Enugu North Senatorial Zone of the state.
A statement on Friday by the Head, Public Enlightenment and Education Unit of the commission, Mr Suleiman Godwin, said that the action followed an alleged plan by the lawmaker to stash away items procured for constituency intervention in the zone.
Godwin said that items worth over N100 million were involved in the shoddy deal.
The state read in part:” Operatives of the ICPC, Enugu Office has traced to the country home of a prominent politician from Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of the state items purchased for intervention in the zone.
“The discovery followed the constituency projects tracking of the ICPC as directed by the chairman of the commission.
“Among the items seized are 51 tricycles, 228 motorcycles, 203 grinding machines and five electricity transformers.
“The premises in which the items were stashed away has been sealed by the ICPC,” he said.
Godwin said that the commission had begun investigations on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Edo, Okomu, Terra Agric plan 5000Ha Oil Palm project  
    23 mins ago

    BBNaija S4: Mixed reactions trail introduction of new housemate, Cindy
    24 mins ago

    BBNaija (S4): Mixed reactions trail introduction of new housemate, Cindy
    55 mins ago

    Oshiomhole decries condition on Nigerian workers, calls for action
    1 hour ago

    Niger govt. to partner armed forces to check banditry
    2 hours ago

    Edo replicates emergency management agency in LGs
    2 hours ago

    NNPC, Turkey to strengthen trade relations
    2 hours ago

    FG set to establish more dry ports