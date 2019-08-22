Alleged Invasion: ASUU Rejects AAU’s Probe Panel

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, chapter, says it rejects the committee set up by the University Administration to probe the invasion and subsequent disruption of the Union’s Congres.

It attributed the rejection to its “lacks confidence” in the Chairman of the Committee.

The Union in a statement issued on the Congress’ resolutions on Thursday, ”demanded for a higher authority (the University Council) to handle the probe of the invasion and the general problem of insecurity of its members within two weeks, failing which the Union will take further necessary action.”

The statement was signed by Dr. Monday Igbafen and Anthony Aizebioje Coker, Chairperson and Secretary of ASUU, AAU chapter respectively.

It would be recalled that hoodlums suspected to be students of the institution, violently invaded the Union’s Congress on August 20 and inflicted injuries on its members, leading to hospitalisation as a result of the attack.

The attackers struck during the meeting of the Congress in the school premises, to receive the report of Writ of court summons​ instituted by wife of the Vice Chancellor, Dr. (Mrs.) Janet I. Onimawo, against it.

The Union fingered the University’s administration as principal suspect in the attack.

Igbafen in the statement, said his suspicion is based on an existing frosty relationship and the previous attack on the Congress; as well as threat to the Union’s leaders, by the University.

”Having received the antecedent and previous attack on the Congress/Union and the general security on the campus, Congress further resolved and affirmed that security had totally collapsed and that lives and properties are no longer guaranteed.

”Congress resolved and mandated EXCO to address the press on the worsening problem of insecurity on the campus with particular reference to the safety of members and the continued performance of their duties of teaching, research and community services

”The Congress also noted the threat to the life of the Chairperson of the Branch and commended the steps taken so far, both by the Branch and the Pro-Chancellor,” the statement said.

When contacted for reaction, Spokesman for the University, Mr. Edward Aihevba, denied that the VC masterminded the attack.

Aihevbe who condemned the violent disruption of the ASUU meeting, blamed it on students.

He confirmed that the University’s management has launched investigation into the incident.