Amaechi fixes date for groundbreaking of Transport Univarsity, Daura

He said the completion of the rail project would reduce gridlocks in Apapa and other parts of Lagos.

The minister said the fasctory to be built at Kajola would produce wagons and coatches and later locomotives, adding this would reduce import of the equipment from China.

“So, as part of the benefits, the company will build a factory in Kajola.

On the slow pace of the rail project, the minister linked it to insufficient funds and the absence of a cabinet to approve the payment.