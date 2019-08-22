APC commences screening of 16 aspirants for Kogi guber primaries

The All Progressives Congress, APC has commenced the process of screening its aspirants for the Nov. 16th Kogi State Governorship poll. Majority of the candidates gathered at the APC State Party Secretariat, Lokoja, to ascertain the possibility of their participation in the rapidly approaching Gubernatorial primaries on August 29th,

The Screening Committee was led by Senator Hope Uzodinma who arrived with his team in the morning. They were welcomed by the State Party Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Bello.

Uzodinma, who made the welcome address to all aspirants present, stated that they had gathered to screen the aspirants of the Kogi election as stated in the constitution of the APC, He described the process as essential, as it provides a medium for members of the National Working Committee to converse with those whose aim it is to seek for the good of Nigerians and good of the APC in the State.

Speaking further, he opined that the major challenge was to ensure that all the aspirants rally round the eventual candidate to ensure that APC wins the State again. “The Taraba issue remains a sore in the mouth of all APC loving Nigerians”. He said the committee had been charged with ensuring that such a case does not repeat itself in Kogi and anywhere else. He preached peace, and promised that the team is fully committed to ensuring peace and tranquility. In conclusion.

Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, being the State Governor and State Party Leader, was given the honour of being screened first, and immediately proceeded to complete the process.

Out of sxteen aspirants, thirteen had reported ti the Secretariat for the process as at the time of filling this report on the first day. They include, Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim, Professor Seidu Onialu Mohammed, Mustapha Mona Audu, Maj. Gen. Patrick Ademu Akpa, Yahaya Odidi Audu, Muhammed Abubakar Onekwu Audu, Yakubu Muhammed, Abdullahi Sani Lulu, Rukayya Ibrahim, Eng. Danlami Umar Mohammed, Babatunde Irukera , Vice Adm. Jibrin Usman, Blessing Ekele A & Hassan Baiwa. More are being expected.

The entire process, although still ongoing, has been free, rigorous and fair.