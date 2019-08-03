APC wins Pengana constituency by-election in Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Yakubu Sanda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s Pengana constituency by-election.

Prof. Noel Wanang, the Returning Officer for the poll, declared Sanda winner of the exercise on Saturday in Jengre, Bassa local government area of plateau.

Wanang, a senior lecturer with the University of Jos, said Sanda polled 9,222 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Yakubu Buji, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 7, 083 votes.

“I Prof Noel Wanang, duly certify that I am the returning officer for the Pengana constituency by-election.

“That Yakubu Sanda of APC, having scored the highest votes and satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared winner of the election,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled Aug. 3 for the by-election following the death of the member elect of the constituency, Mr Ezekiel Afon.

Afon died shortly after he was declared winner of the election into the constituency on March 23.