Apostolic Faith Church Rounds Off 2019 Camp Meeting

Gbenro Adesina/Igbesa

As the three week Camp Meeting of The Apostolic Faith Church comes to a close at Igbesa, Ogun State, Nigeria, on Sunday August 25, 2019, Reverend Adebayo Adeniran, the West and Central African District Superintendent of the church, has admonished Nigerians to pray more for Nigeria, urging Christians to value their salvation.

In his sermon titled, “Prayer-A Powerful Tool of Spiritual Influence”, Adeniran urged the worshippers to be fervent in prayer and not to be tired in praying in season and out of season as long as they are alive.

“As this sermon finishes, come to the altar and ask God anything from Him. He will give you whatever you ask from Him. God will destroy destiny destroyers who are on your way in Jesus Name. God will go with you and He will be with you till we meet again. Stay with the Lord”, he stressed.

He further urged the worshippers not to fear Satan or anything because if they could pray, Satan will be shamed in their lives, adding “Fear not, even when you pass through fire or water, they will not consume you”.

Admonishing Christians to value salvation in their lives, he pointed out that prayer has power over everything and prayed that devil would not take salvation away from the Christians. “Who are the people chosen to draw near Him? It is those who are consecrating their lives, those who are saved and sanctified. Prayer connects us with God. Let us pray. As we go home, the presence of God will go with us. He will take us home safely after empowering us for the journey”, he added.

Adeniran disclosed that 15,630 blessings were recorded as at Saturday August 24, 2019. Breaking down the blessings, Adeniran said 3,479 people were reported saved, 1,740 people were sanctified, 821 people received Holy Spirit Baptism, 4211 people were healed from various physical and spiritual sicknesses, 3,195 people were re-anointed and other blessings amounted to 2188.

He admonished those who have not recorded their blessings at the designated corner to do so for the church to have a proper record of things God did at the Camp Meeting.

He also enjoined those from far distance within and outside the country to travel back to their destinations in convoy, urging against night travelling.

Officially, the Camp was closed some minutes after 7pm with Revival and Evangelistic Service loaded with testimonies, song ministration and a sermon titled, “Importunity as the Power of Exploits”, delivered by Brother Geoffrey Ozuruigbo.