Apostolic Faith Holds 2019 Annual Camp Meeting at Igbesa

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Igbesa, a sleepy town in Ogun State has come alive as members of Apostolic Faith Church from all over the world troop into the church located at Faith City, Ketu Adie Owe Road, off Atan-Agbara Road for its 2019 Annual Camp Meeting.

The meeting with the theme, “The Gospel of Power and Exploits”, which will last three weeks from August 4 to 25, 2019 is preceded by a 3-day Workers/Ministers Conference from August 1 to 3, 2019.

Some of the activities lined up include bible teaching, film show, sermon, sacred music, seminar, and testimonies. Also, there will be a Musical Concert on Saturday August 10 and a Youth Concert on Saturday, August 17.

Earlier, the Regional Overseer and Pastor in charge of Ibadan Regional Headquarters, Solomon Oyekanmi, urged members to go the Meeting with the belief that God will answer their prayers, stressing, “Faith City is our Zion on earth”.

He noted that Apostolic Faith Church serves a living God, who does not fail and who is ever ready to meet everyone at the point of their needs.

Also, Pastor Michael Olalere of the Idi-Ape Zonal Church had enjoined members of the church to endeavor to participate in this year’s meeting in other to use the period to seek God’s face on behalf of Nigeria, most especially with the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

He noted that huge blessings are awaiting those that will make it to the Camp Meeting pointing out that overwhelming miracles, physically and spiritually, are awaiting members.

This year’s Meeting is expected to have in attendance members of the church from all over West Africa and the church headquarters in Oregon, Portland, United State of America, USA and other branches all over the world. Also, past and present dignitaries and government functionaries are being expected.

The Apostolic Faith Church is a worldwide Christian organization, with its headquarters in Portland, USA. The West and Central headquarter is base in Lagos, Nigeria. As a Trinitarian and fundamental church, the church doctrinal beliefs are the basic bible truths, including the definite experiences of salvation, sanctification, and the baptism of the Holy Ghost.