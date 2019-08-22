Aregbesola tasks NSCDC on intelligence gathering

Aregbesola tasks NSCDC on intelligence gathering

Thursday, August 22, 2019 5:26 pm


Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state

The newly appointed Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to strengthen its capacity on intelligence gathering.

Aregbesola, who made the call on Thursday in Abuja during a familiarisation visit to NSCDC headquarters, said that effective intelligence gathering by security agencies was of paramount importance.

“Provision of early warning signals by security agencies must be sharpened to reduce security threats in Nigeria and we will be proactive rather than being reactive.

“It is not the arrest of crisis that is the hallmark of security agencies but its prevention and so, threats are to be totally eradicated,” he said.

Aregbesola, however, called for the cooperation of all security agencies to savage the security challenges in the country.

According to him, it is important for the ministry to set a slogan that will tackle the problems of security, improvement of the economy and war against corruption by being transparent.

“We must give Nigerians the full meaning of the new acronym: ‘SET’ as S stands for Security, E stands for Economy while T stands for transparency,” he said.

He said that security would be given priority under his watch, adding that he would within the shortest time of his administration change the narrative of security in the country.

Abdullahi Gana, Commandant General of the Corps, commended the minister for the visit and pledged the commitment of NSCDC to work seamlessly to achieve its goals.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    FG to recover N614bn outstanding debt from 35 States
    10 mins ago

    How planned increase in electricity tariff was decided — NERC
    14 mins ago

    Joe Igbokwe Loves Lagos and Lagos Rewards Him
    19 mins ago

    FG considering N-Power beneficiaries, corps members for community policing – NEC
    29 mins ago

    Nigeria becomes first country to approve biotech cowpea — Report
    37 mins ago

    Plateau Governorship: Tribunal reserves judgment
    2 hours ago

    Rivers guber election: PDP tenders results to justify Wike’s victory
    2 hours ago

    Corpse of suspected sex worker dumped on roadside in P/Harcourt