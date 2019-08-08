Armed robbery: Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging

Thursday, August 8, 2019 5:23 pm


 An Ado Ekiti High Court on Thursday sentenced two men to death by hanging for armed robbery resulting in harm to a victim.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, sentenced Adewa Sunday and Adedayo Amos, to death.

Daramola held that the Prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convicts robbed Mrs Abosede Oyeyemi Malomo at Ilogbo Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government area of the state on June 4, 2015.

“I find you the guilty of armed robbery as laid down before me.

“You shall face the supreme punishment for the offence.

“Therefore, the sentence of the court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead”.

“May the good Lord has mercy on your souls”, he ruled.

NAN reports that the offence, according to the charge sheet was contrary to Section 1(2) (a) of the robbery and firearm special provisions laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

They were said to have robbed the victim using dangerous weapons and inflicting bodily injuries on her.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr  Gbemiga Adaramola, from the Ministry of Justice, called two witnesses and also tendered a cut to size pistol and the victim’s statement on oath, as exhibits.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr  Adeyinka Opaleke, did not call any witness

