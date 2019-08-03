Asaba Airport now has ILS – Commissioner

Saturday, August 3, 2019


Asaba Airport

Delta Government says it has successfully installed Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the Asaba Airport as part of efforts to upgrade it to an international airport.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Asaba.

Aniagwu said that with the successful installation of the ILS, bad weather would no longer affect aircrafts flying into and out of the airport.

He said that as soon as the ongoing installation of the Air Field Lighting systems were completed, the airport would be able to operate at night without hitches in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) standards.

According to him, Asaba airport has the capacity to become a major hub for local and international flight operations in the country.

He called on the relevant regulatory authorities to give the necessary approvals for the operation of Boeing 777 and other bigger airplanes in and out of the airport.

He commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment towards upgrading the airport and making it an aviation hub in the region.

