Aspirant walks out of Kogi APC Guber primaries

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kogi State, Hassan Bawa has walked out of the Governorship Primary Election currently taking place at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja. He cited glaring electoral malpractice as reason for his actions.

Bawa, a member of the House of Representatives was Deputy Speaker Kogi State House of Assembly and brother to Hajia Salamatu Bawa, APC National Women Leader. He was one of the first set of aspirants cleared to participate in the Primary Election by the Sen. Hope Uzodinma Screening Committee.

In a telephone conversation, the aggrieved aspirant alleged that the delegates were deliberately feigning illiteracy paving the way for agents of the State Governor, Yahaya Bello who is also seeking the ticket for Second Term, to mark the ballot in favour of their boss.

He said he reported the infraction to Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Gov. Badaru of Jigawa State who unfortunately could not stop the perpetrators. He claimed that he had to leave the Stadium when some men in uniform accused him of attempting to distrupt the exercise through persistent complaints and warned him to desist from further complaints.

Asked what action he would now take, he said he was still appraising the development after successfully walking out to ‘safety’. The election is holding amidst tight security, with many of the delegates wearing common attire in solidarity with one of the aspirants.