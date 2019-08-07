Banditry: Katsina Govt. bans 2 brands of motorcycle -FRSC

The Katsina State Government has banned the sales and use of “Boxer and Kasea’’ brands of motorcycle in the state as part of measures to check activities of bandits and criminal elements.

Mr Ali Tanimu, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed this on Wednesday when he visited the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Katsina.

Tanimu said the ban had become imperative to curtail criminal elements, using motorcycles to commit crime, particularly in the rural areas of the state.

The sector commander, therefore, urged dealers to desist from selling the banned motorcycles in the state.

Tanimu also warned tricycle operators against using tinted glasses, putting curtain and loud music, adding that the FRSC would not hesitate to arrest anyone that violates the directive.

“We are equally calling on the owners of tricycles to be checking activities of operators.’’

He said the FRSC had already commenced registration of tricycles operating in the state to sanitise their operations.

“By the end of August, FRSC will commence enforcement and anyone arrested will face the wrath of the law. Our mandate covers all public roads across the state; so, we can make arrest anywhere,’’ he said.

The sector commander urged the media to assist the corps in sensitising the public to dangers of violating traffic rules and regulations.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the chapel, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sabo, thanked the sector commander for the visit and assured him of cooperation by the chapel.

Sabo, however, urged the FRSC to continue to enlighten all users on the need to abide to safety regulations, while using the roads.

“I am calling on the FRSC to take the issue of tinted glasses, putting curtains and tuning of loud music by tricycle operators serious to protect passengers,’’ he said.