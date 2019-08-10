Bayelsa LG Polls: Aparthy, boycott characterise exercise

Bayelsa LG Polls: Aparthy, boycott characterise exercise

Saturday, August 10, 2019 2:49 pm


Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State

Voter apathy and boycott by the dominant opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) characterised the local government elections in Bayela  on  Saturday.

The APC had said that it pulled out of the polls because the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission was constituted of card carrying members of PDP who could not be trusted to conduct credible elections.

A correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in Yenagoa, Ogbia and Kolokuma-Opokuma local government areas markets and shops remained open while the polling stations were deserted.

Residents in Yenagoa shunned the restriction order on movement as commercial tricycle operators and taxis carried on with their business of transporting commuters to their destinations.

However, Mr Tonye Esenah, the Speaker of Bayelsa House of Assembly said that there was no voter apathy in Odi where he hails from.

“The issue of voter apathy did not happen here in Odi, I do not know the places you visited but here in Odi where I voted, there was a large turnout in all the three wards in Odi, Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area.

“As at 11a.m. voting ended and counting of votes was going on before I left the polling unit,” Esenah said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Sallah: Sanwo-Olu wants Nigerians to be united
    27 mins ago

    Sallah: Maiduguri residents decry hike in ram prices
    4 hours ago

    North Korea fires more missiles into sea, says South
    4 hours ago

    Kwara Gov donates 400 mattresses, beds to NYSC camp
    5 hours ago

    NAF destroys terrorists command control centre in Dusula, Borno
    5 hours ago

    Bayelsa LG Polls: Apathy boycott characterise process
    5 hours ago

    NAF destroys terrorists command control centre in Borno
    5 hours ago

    Insecurity: ZMSG sacks 2 traditional rulers