Benin monarch tasks Muslims on love, forgiveness

The monarch’s message was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Mr Frank Irabor, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday.

He urged them to use the festivity to pray for Allah’s wisdom and direction for the nation’s leaders to lead on the path of peace, unity and development.

The royal father also advised Muslims to extend their hands of fellowship to all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

NAN also reports that the Muslim community in the state, led by the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Fatai Enabulele, paid sallah homage to the monarch in his palace in Benin.

In his speech, the Oba admonished them to respect constituted authorities and to endeavour to live in peace with other religious adherents

He described harmonious and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians as one of the surest ways to achieve overall development for the country

He further urged them to join hands with other religious groups to pray for peace and unity in the country.

Earier, Enabulele said they were at the palace to pray for the monarch and the royal family, in line with Islamic injunctions.

Enabulele, who blamed the rising insecurity in the country on the failure of the nation’s political leaders, assured the monarch that the Muslim community in Edo had intensified prayers for the country.

NAN reports that the Oba also took time to pray for enduring peace and tranquillity in the country