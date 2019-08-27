Betting agent in court stealing customer’s N45,500

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 11:20 am


Justice

A betting agent, Enitan Lasaki, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly hacking into his customers account and stealing N45,500.

The police charged Lasaki, who resides at No 19, Alhaja Ajayi St., Off Jabo, Ojodu berger, Lagos, with attempted theft.

Insp. Victor Eruada, the Prosecution Counsel, told the court that Lasaki committed the offence on Aug. 5, at Bettybingo Nigeria Limited at Oregun, Ikeja.

Eruada alleged that Lasaki who is an agent, had access to customers’ account due to the fact that different customers play betting through him.

The defendant, he alleged, stole N30,000 from the account of one Nkiru Onusulu and also stole N5,500 from Mr Mikel Obi.

He also alleged that the defendant stole N10,000 from Mr Blossom Ameks’ account.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate O.A. Daudu, granted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until Sept. 23.

