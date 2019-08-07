Borno set to embrace RUGA scheme

Borno set to embrace RUGA scheme

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 5:37 am


Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State

The Borno Government says it will key into the Federal Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) to curb farmers/herders clash in the state.

Gov. Babagana Zulum disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday at the Agricultural Resource Team Farm in Konduga Local Government Area.

Zulum said that the scheme was rejected by some states due to misconception of the programme.

“The scheme is to provide a place where farmers and herders will leave in the same place and graze and farm which will reduce or totally eliminate clashes.

“We have identified six different locations we considered safe for the pilot scheme in the state.

“The RUGA scheme is as old as history, is not a new thing. I don’t know why some people are politicising it.

“We are going to provide them with security and other necessary facilities. RUGA settlement will greatly reduce farmers/herders clashes,” the governor said.

Earlier, Malam Musa Kubo, the Chairman, Borno state Agricultural Resource Team, said it had identified Gambole Cattle Range and other game reserves to be used to pilot the RUGA scheme.

“We had a meeting with members of Al Haya, Miyeti Allah, directors from Ministry of Agriculture and other stakeholders and agreed on the identified areas,” he said

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Delta Govt asks people living in flood-prone areas to relocate
    9 mins ago

    Drama as LG Vice Chair rejects official car in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Hajj: NAHCON concludes transportation of Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
    2 hours ago

    Adeboye ordains 12, 811 Deacons, Deaconesses, 4,060 Assistant Pastors
    2 hours ago

    Osinbajo lauds Nigeria’s potentials in agriculture
    2 hours ago

    Myanmar ‘rejects’ UN report on military-linked businesses
    3 hours ago

    Gombe secures World Bank loan to fight malnutrition
    8 hours ago

    Makinde Lauded for N500, 000 Bursary to Law Students