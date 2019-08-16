Breach of trust: Bricklayer bags 10 months jail term

Breach of trust: Bricklayer bags 10 months jail term

Friday, August 16, 2019 6:55 pm


Justice

Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Friday sentenced a 45-year-old bricklayer, Ahmadu Garba, to 10 months imprisonment for breach of trust.

Magistrate Christiana Barau sentenced Garba to three months imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a two count-charge of breach of trust and criminal misappropriation,

Barau, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5000 for each offences or serve out the three months.

The magistrate also ordered the convict o pay N100, 000 to the complainants as compensation or seven months in prison in the event of a default.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Ahmed Ali, told the court that one Mr Dele Martins and Mr Simon Iko reported the case at the Tudun Wada Police Station in 2018.

Ali said the complainants contracted the defendant to renovate a house at Talba Estate, Minna, where he stole some building materials.

“He carted away 2 bundles of zinc, 7 flush doors, 4 door frames, 2 shower trays and wooden planks which were entrusted in his custody.

“The defendant sold the said items and converted the proceeds to his personal use,” the prosecutor said.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try him summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Lawyer Docked For Allegedly Publishing Fake News About Edo University
    30 mins ago

    Bayelsa 2019: PDP to keep delegates in designated hotels
    1 hour ago

    Fulani Advocates Against Anti-grazing Bill
    2 hours ago

    El-Zakzaky plotted for assylum in India, says FG
    2 hours ago

    Why El-zakzaky was repatriated from India – FG
    2 hours ago

    FIFA Slams Life Ban on siasia, to pay $50,000 fine
    2 hours ago

    Kwara ex-govt officials may face trial over sales of govt property
    2 hours ago

    Pirates kidnap 3 Russian sailors off Cameroon’s coast