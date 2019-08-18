Breaking! Obaseki, first NPFL Chair is Dead

Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:27 pm


 

Chief Osayuki Obaseki

 

The first Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Chief Osayuki Obaseki, is dead.

He passed on in the early hours of Sunday morning.

News of his death was broken on the Edo State chapter of the Sports​Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN)’s WhatsApp group.

It was however gathered that he had been suffering from undisclosed ailment for a long while.

As at the time of filing this report, no words have been heard from his family.

Detail later.

