Buhari condoles with Dangote over family members’ death

Buhari condoles with Dangote over family members’ death

Monday, August 26, 2019 9:40 pm


Aliko Dangote

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s leading industrialist and businessman, following recent losses of some members of his family.

The President’s condolence message is communicated via a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

The Dangote extended family lost three persons, Aliko’s cousin, Madugu Dantata, his uncle, Alhaji Murtala Dantata and Alhaji Sa’idu Fanta, a relation.

In the message of condolence to Dangote, the Dantata family and the government and people of Kano State was through Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Buhari described the losses, which occurred in rapid succession as irreparable losses that must be accepted as God-ordained.

He prayed to Allah to grant peace for the departed souls and the bereaved families the strength to bear the losses.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    FG condemns criminal act of 77 Nigerians over alleged fraud in U.S.
    17 mins ago

    Buhari greets Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, at 91
    2 hours ago

    Ibadan High Chiefs Felicitate with Olubadan at 91
    3 hours ago

    Payment of new minimum wage begins September: Labour chief
    3 hours ago

    Police arrest pastor over alleged rape in Oyo
    3 hours ago

    Police comb Enugu forests in search of kidnapped Perm Sec
    3 hours ago

    NYSC arrests 10 fake corps members
    3 hours ago

    4,943 Edo Indigenes Repatraitrated From Libya in 3 Years