Buhari condoles with Dangote over family members’ death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Africa’s leading industrialist and businessman, following recent losses of some members of his family.

The President’s condolence message is communicated via a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

The Dangote extended family lost three persons, Aliko’s cousin, Madugu Dantata, his uncle, Alhaji Murtala Dantata and Alhaji Sa’idu Fanta, a relation.

In the message of condolence to Dangote, the Dantata family and the government and people of Kano State was through Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Buhari described the losses, which occurred in rapid succession as irreparable losses that must be accepted as God-ordained.

He prayed to Allah to grant peace for the departed souls and the bereaved families the strength to bear the losses.