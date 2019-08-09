Buhari directs NEMA to provide reliefs to flood victims

Friday, August 9, 2019 7:44 pm


Buhari

 President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with families of thosne who died and others whose property were destroyed in floods, windstorms and fire incidents across the country.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday,  Malam  Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, said  the president expressed his feelings after he was updated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the magnitude of havoc caused by disasters.

The president, therefore, directed NEMA to immediately provide relief assistance to affected persons and communities in all geo-political zones  to ameliorate the negative effects of the disasters on them

Buhari, however, appealed to Nigerians to without further hesitation, heed early warnings by relevant government agencies to avert the consequences of such natural occurrences.

”It is important that our people listen and immediately comply with early warning alerts and forecast by government bodies in order to save lives and property from wanton destruction.

“As the saying goes, ‘a stitch in time saves nine,” he added.

