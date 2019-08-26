Buhari greets Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, at 91

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with His Imperial Majesty, Ọba Saliu Olasupo Adetunji, Olubadan of Ibadan on his 91st birthday, wishing him more years of good health and strength.

A statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, said President Buhari joined Oyo State government, Council of Chiefs, royal family and all indigenes in saluting Olubadan’s visionary and purposeful leadership.

The president lauded the traditional ruler for consistently promoting peaceful and harmonious co-existence, and respect for religions and diverse cultures in the country.

He noted that Adetunji had successfully carried on with the legacies of his forefathers, “dating back to the 16th century, with an intentional focus to uphold the beautiful traditions of hospitality, respect for authorities and communal development that has always defined the throne.’’

The President extolled the royal father for his maturity and wise counsels to leaders and indigenes alike, nudging the younger generation on the path of good education and entrepreneurship.

He prayed that the almighty God would continue to protect Oba Adetunji and his family, and grant him more strength to look after his people.