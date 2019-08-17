Buhari salutes former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida at 78

Buhari salutes former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida at 78

Saturday, August 17, 2019 10:09 pm


Babangida

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday congratulated former military President, retired Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 78th birthday.

President Buhari’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari said: “On behalf of the Federal Executive Council, my family and all Nigerians, please accept my warm felicitations on your 78th birthday.

“On this special day of your life, the reminiscences of your courage and invaluable service to the army in protecting the sovereignty of the country come to the fore. Thank you for the role of statesman you are playing in the affairs the nation.

“As you age gracefully, the country will continue to look up to you for guidance and wisdom.

”May Allah continue to increase your health and grant you the strength to give your best to your family and the nation.”

