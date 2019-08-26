Buratai tasks Army spokespersons on improved public relations

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai, has challenged the Directorate of Army Public Relations to come up with a template of handling media and information that would positively assist the army in its operations.

The Army Chief also said the template should include ways to build civil-military relations as well as the capacity of officers to manage information in contemporary warfare.

Buratai gave the charge at the opening of the third quarter study period of the directorate which opened on Monday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that, the Army Chief was represented by Maj.,-Gen Yahaya Faruk., General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Kaduna.

The theme of the event is ‘Strengthing the Nigerian Army Public Relations Officers’ Capacity in Managing Information in Contemporary Warfare.’

Buratai urged the participants to avail themselves of the opportunity of the study period to cross fertilize ideas and fashion out the best approach to handle the media and information with regards to army operations.

The COAS pledged to implement the recommendations agreed at the retreat.